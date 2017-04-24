LL Mayor’s Vanity: ‘Dr’ Bikoko Caught Pants Down As He Claims Credit On APM’s K2.5bn Funding Directive

Finally, vanity and shamelessness has a shape of a human being. Go to Lilongwe City Council and ask for some individual called Desmond Bikoko the mayor. That’s it.

President Peter Mutharika’s government embarked on a programme to rehabilitate infrastructure such as roads in all city councils. The programme started last financial year and it is ongoing.

With the approval of the President, Treasury has just released funding to the councils for the programme. For Lilongwe City Council, government has approved K2.5 billion for 5 roads in the city including a drainage system.

Now as if knowing that he has nothing to show for his position, Bikoko in his desperate attempt to claim credit which does not belong to him, has moved swiftly with a Facebook post where he lies that it is his office that has sourced the funds.

“My office has secured funds amounting to K2.5 billion…,” opens one Bikoko in his post.

The attention-seeking mayor further fails to impress as he does not say where his office has secured the funds from. It would seem that he knows that if he were to say the truth that the money has come from the government, then his vanity of trying to claim credit will be out for all to see.

However, he hasn’t fooled everyone as some people have seen through his lie and have given a good public lecture in their comments to his post.

One of them says: “City assembly is a public institution meaning it is a government entity. This is why your office sir is also a public office. We know you want to impress your political boss but truth is truth. Ngati mukukanika kuola zinyalala mungapeze dollar zamisewu agulu inuyo…”

That should put Bikoko in his place. He is only a few months in the job and he has already started lying. God help Lilongwe City residents.

This money is from a fund at the Roads Fund Administration which the President set up to develop roads in our cities. The fund was released to all cities across the country. Each city has its share. After receiving the money, Lilongwe City Council met and agreed which roads they want to construct although the Mayor is personalising the fund and claiming credit.

In another development, the Mayor has been making scandalous claims that APM, Nankhumwa and the former mayor secretly sold the Town Hall to Tutla.

In reality, it was the Council itself that agreed to sublet some of its property in a transparent process whereby the Council advertised Town Hall. Some people are now beginning to question the sanity of the Lilongwe Mayor.

