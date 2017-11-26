LL Mayor, DEPECO Executive, Fahad Ansan Flock To Ruling DPP

Lilongwe City mayor, Dr Desmond Bikoko, Fahad Ansan and members from the Democratic People’s Congress (DEPECO) led by Secretary General, Smolet Kachere, have joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Speaking after joining the DPP in a colorful ceremony that was held at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe on Sunday, all members clarified that no-one has coaxed or bought them.
Bikoko said, “I have joined the DPP on my own volition. I want to help the party to win with landslide victory in 2019, let me say it clearly that supporting the ambitious development projects this party and Lilongwe City Council have, has been my wish.
“Emphatically, let me again hammer that I cannot hold people’s development which they are waiting from the council just because of personal gains, as mayor I need to work with government to foster developments.”
He added that his political movement is not meant to win favors of business or any political positions from the DPP.
Taking his turn DEPECO, Secretary General, Smolet Kachere said they reasoned to join the ruling party because they had made enough political searching and realized that DPP is the rightful quality to continue serving Malawians.
“We saw DEPECO failing to get into government in 2019, DPP is obviously the winning party in the next tripartite elections.
“President Prof. Peter Mutharika is very visionary, he took government at a time affairs of the country were in a very sorry situation, but he has taken us this far without failing Malawians,” Kachere said while echoing that he too has not been bought and that people should not misinterpret their political movement.
While Fahad Ansan, former Attorney General, in his acceptance speech hailed Mutharika for allowing other international electricity generating companies to try their opportunity in Malawi which he said would develop the country.
“Mutharika is a president full of development agenda for his nation, I thank him for allowing other companies to sell their electricity energy to complement ESCOM gaps.
“Previous governments failed to take this stand since 1946 during the colonial masters’ administration,” Ansan stated.
He also applauded the president for fighting for Malawi’s economic independence, which he said, “it will very soon make Malawi a jewelry of Africa.”
Led by DPP Secretary General, Grezzeder Jeffrey, Central Region Vice-president, Dr. Hetherwick Ntaba, Minister of Gender, Dr Jean Kailani, Central Region governor, Dean Josiah, Director of Political Affairs, Andrew Kamlopa among others welcomed the new members.
“You are most welcome into this party. This is a good move, a right decision made by the wise people, DPP is the rightful party. The doors for DPP are wide open for everyone as the state president always advises,” Ntaba said.
He then appealed for ‘unity, love and hardwork between old and new DPP members,
“We will depend on each other, no backbiting, let us be united. You are a testimony that DPP is a democratic party full of development,” he added.
mwayamba kale kunjenjemera otsutsa kkkk, APM MPAKA 2024 WOOOO AMENE ZIKUMUNYASA ACHOKE KAYE PANG’ONO KUNO KU MALAWI ADZABWELE 2068 NYAU PARTY IKADZALOWA M’BOMA
Very stupid with your pita zatikwana which Malawi voice is this every day kumangolemba zausiru no sense you idiots Malawi akumvesa chisoni because of this stupid government then you r busy writing this rubbish ukuona ngati zimatisangalatsa tikamavutika eti? ???
Kuvutika nkufuna musanamizile boma or chipani cholamula, mwangokhala waulesi wawa, anzanu akutakata mommuno. Koma manja lende kudikila mcp izalowe mboma kuti muzizagawana ndalama muchedwa, mudikila madzi amphutsi
Welcome to the mighty Dpp.some people think they can stop us bt we are unstoppable.We have been tried and prevailed
Right decision at the right time
Sorry situations u mean wen we had lights all day with JB anyway u might call it the worst moments but It the best moments to me.. Bingu wanted us to suffer yes but for our own good,he had a plan n because the man was good that’s y we even have another muthalika now … Anyway the situations now are the worst to me n they say 6% decrease of inflation all I see is people doing electronics, doing restaurants failing to maximize their profits hence we all know if people out there have little cash they will always be a decrease in inflation… Let him strengthen our currency then he will indeed deserve what u r painting him..