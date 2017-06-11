Liviridzi, Chirimba Motor Vehicle Deaths Shock President Mutharika…Condoles Bereaved Families

The President and the First Lady are deeply saddened by the death of 10 people in an accident at Liviridzi Bridge along the Balaka-Blantyre road on Saturday June 10, 2017 which also left many others injured.

The first couple has also learnt with regret of another accident this morning, Sunday June 11 2017, at Chirimba in Blantyre in which a number of people have been affected.

The President and the First lady join all Malawians in expressing their condolences to the bereaved families and also wishing those injured a quick recovery.

Government undertakes to provide assistance towards the cost of funeral arrangements and hospital bills of those who are receiving medical attention in hospital following this accident.

The general public is advised to contact the following Government Officers for further details:

1. Mr. Rodrick Mateauma, District Commissioner for Balaka. Phone Number: 0888 867 508 or 0999 760 069.

2. Mr. Smart Gwedemula, District Commissioner for Ntcheu. Phone Number: 0999 869 494.

3. Mr. Victor Sandikonda, Deputy Director of Administration, Office of the President and Cabinet. Phone Number : 0884 865 048

4. Mr. Fyawupi Mwafongo, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Department of Disaster Management Affairs. Phone Number : 0991 005 681.

May our Lord bless and bring comfort to the bereaved and ease the pain of loss.

Nicholas Harry Dausi

GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON &

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

