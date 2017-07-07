Livingstonia Synod Prays For The Flames On Independence Day…”God It Is 53rd year And The Team Is Still Losing…”

Clergy on Thursday took time to commit the country’s National Football Team, “The Flames” in the hands of God to intervene for the losses the team has been encountering.

Offering a prayer during the interdenominational prayers marking 53rd Independence celebrations held at Mzuzu Stadium, Rev Maurice Munthali of CCAP Synod of Livingstonia asked God to intervene in the national team’s misfortune.

“What is happening to us, Malawians that we should be failing even in football? The Flames team is a shame to the nation,” he said.

Munthali asked God to help the national team as it is failing to score goals during matches.

“When is our team going to win a match? God it is 53rd year and the team is still losing,” wondered the reverend in his prayer.

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Obama Chiumia, who represented the State President at the celebrations, said with the prayer of the man of God, the Flames will one day win the World Cup.

“Every problem has its expiry date, and with God, everything is possible. The Flames will win the World Cup one day,” she said, who previously saved as Minister of Sports.

During the Celebrations held under the theme “Thanking God for a season of plenty; celebrating good rains and bumper harvest Malawi has experienced in the 2016/17 harvest season,” the Clergy prayed for various issues affecting the nation, apart from the Flames losses.

The Clergy thanked God for the peace in the country and good rains in the just ended growing season.

The clergy also condemned various ills happening in the country like corruption, same-sex marriages and the killings of people with albinism and they asked for God’s intervention.

The prayers were led by pastors from CCAP Livingstonia Synod, Catholic and Anglican Church and the Muslim Association of Malawi.

The Minister thanked the people who fought for the country’s independence and asked Malawians to continue being united.

Other activities during the cerebrations included a joint military parade and tag of war by the Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Police Service and Malawi Prison Service.

There was also a football match between Moyale Barracks and Mzuzu Select which ended 2-0 in favour of Moyale.

Malawi, formally Nyasaland, was granted independence from British colonial rule in 1964. (By Salome Gangire

Mzuzu, July 7, Mana)

