Livingstonia Synod Panics As Rev Chimwemwe Mhango Establishes Redeemed Presbyterian Church In Mzuzu

Founder of (RPC), Rev Chimwemwe Mhango, says he does not blame the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia for expelling him from the synod, saying he still respects the synod as his parents.

The former Reverend of Livingstonia Synod said he takes his dismissal as God’s plan so that the gifts that God bestowed in him should be manifested to the glory of his name.

“Even God hardened the heart of Pharaoh towards the children of Israel for his glory to be manifested,” he said.

Rev Mhango was speaking on Sunday at Katoto Secondary School during the launch of the Redeemed Presbyterian Church (RPC) Mzuzu-Branch, the church he founded since his dismissal from the Livingstonia Synod.

He said he respects the Synod of Livingstonia and will always do so as it is his parent church and one that ushered him into the ministry.

“I know they talk a lot of bad things concerning me but I will never stand and talk bad of them because they are my parents and I don’t want to lose my blessings,” he said.

The Pastor said God called him for a purpose and no one in the world can take away what God put in him. He said that is the reason he formed his church through which to be serving God.

He added that he is privileged and honoured to have learnt a lot from the synod where he ministered for 25years.

Mhango therefore assured his faithfuls that they are at the right place, saying his church is moving forward.

“The journey we have started as Redeemed Presbyterian Church is moving forward. The bus we are ridding has no reverse gear and we will not look back,” he said.

According to Rev Mhango, the Redeemed Presbyterian Church will be different from the CCAP Livingstonia Synod, saying in the former church (Redeemed Presbyterian Church), the Spirit of God will be at work.

He then extended appreciation to members of Kanengo Congregation who he said have stood with him during the time he was dismissed and promised he would never disappoint them.

“When the world thought I would be a laughing stock, these people stood with me and I will never disappoint them,” he assured them.

Mhango also informed members his church will, in June or July 2017, hold a constitutional conference where all its members will participate to draw a constitution and norms for the church.

He disclosed that he receives many calls from pastors from the Livingstonia Synod who want to join him but said he was still praying for that.

When asked to comment on the development, Livingstonia Synod’s General Secretary, Rev Levi Nyondo, disputed the allegation that many pastors from the synod want to join Rev Chimwemwe Mhango’s church.

“No genuine pastor from the Livingstonia Synod can follow and join him as he is a suspended Church Minister of the synod,” Nyondo said.

Nonetheless, the synod’s general secretary said people and even pastors are free to worship anywhere they want and join any church.

Rev Chimwemwe Mhango was booted out from the Kanengo CCAP where he was ministering after refusing to be transferred to Euthini in Mzimba. He then founded the Redeemed Presbyterian Church alongside some followers from the Kanengo Congregation.

Mzuzu Branch is the second to be opened in the Northern Region after Karonga was successfully launched in February. Meanwhile, the church in Mzuzu will be meeting at Katoto Secondary School Main Hall. (By Salome Gangire, Mzuzu, March 20, Mana)

