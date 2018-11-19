Livingstonia Synod Hails Mutharika For Njakwa-Livingstonia Road, Internship Program, Students Loan

The University of Livingstonia (Unilia) of the CCAP Livingstonia Synod on Saturday hailed government for developing the Northern Region especially on the construction of Njakwa-Livingstonia Road in Rumphi district.

Unilia Vice Chancellor, Dr Timothy Nyasulu said the road which leads to the university’s main campus at Khondowe is critical since it gives access to one of the most important places in the country.

Nyasulu said once completed, the road will help ease mobility challenges to and from the university.

He was speaking during the university’s 12th congregation graduation ceremony which was presided over by the State President Arthur Peter Mutharika at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The university awarded certificates, diplomas and degrees in various disciplines such as education, human rights, food security and nutrition among others to 394 graduants.

“I need to thank government for bankrolling the construction of this road which to us has been a very long standing challenge.

“We were finding it extremely difficult to go up to the main campus because the road there is in very bad condition and the new road will provide a huge relief to the university,” said Nyasulu.

He said apart from constructing the road which also links to the headquarters of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, government is also constructing and rehabilitating some feeder roads at Khondowe.

“Apart from the main road to Livingstonia, we are also appreciative to government as it is also rehabilitating some feeder roads at Livingstonia. These link up the university, hospital as well as the main church,” explained Nyasulu.

Secretary General for the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, Reverend Levi Nyondo said the church is also thankful to government for extending Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Scheme to private universities.

“I can say that we are the only private university which has many students totaling to 280 benefitting from this scheme. This is not a mean achievement and we thank government for that,” said Nyondo.

Nyondo has hailed President Peter Mutharika for supporting Livingstonia university and bringing development to the northern region in general.

He also commended Mutharika for accepting to preside over the 12 graduation of the University of Livingstonia.

Nyondo also saluted President Mutharika for introducing internship program saying it has even accomodated hundreds of graduates from the Unilia

In his remarks, Mutharika said he would continue supporting all universities in the country.

He also called on churches to open more universities.

