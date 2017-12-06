Limbe-Sandama Railway Ready 2019

The Central East African Railways (CEAR) says the 72 kilometer Limbe- Sandama railway line which currently under construction will be ready for use by 2019.

CEAR Public Relations Officer Chisomo Mwamadi told Zodiak Online that engineers and prospective contractors will visit the site from 6 to 8 December to appreciate the work that is ahead of them after which a contract will be awarded to the successful contractor in January 2018.

“We entered into an agreement with government to rehabilitate the Limbe – Makhanga railway section,” Mwamadi said.

He described the damage on the railway line as huge, especially in the Lower Shire, citing some areas where it was completely washed away by the 2015 floods.

Mwamadi, however, kept a tight lid on the cost of the project.

“We will have that information after the presentation of bills of quantities by the prospective contractors,” Mwamadi said.

Chikwawa Diocese Catholic Bishop Reverend Peter Musikuwa recently challenged government to rehabilitate the railway line as it would enable farmers to transport their produce to markets.

Bishop Musikuwa recently took advantage of the presence of Professor Peter Mutharika at St Kalemba Kalemba Parish golden jubilee in Nsanje to voice out his concerns on the matter.

In his response, President Mutharika assured the people that government will address their transport problems.(Alfred Guta-ZBS)

Like this: Like Loading...