Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services

Every Reason To Celebrate: Lilongwe Water Board’s Winning Team Poses With The Trophy

LILONGWE WATER BOARD (LWB) has been  named the Number One best performing parastatal in the delivery of public services in the 2015/2016 Financial Year.

LWB got the award, which included a Certificate and a Trophy, during the opening of the Managing for Development Results Learning Week an initiative of the Office of the President and Cabinet aimed at creating an efficient and effective public service that will advance socio-economic growth through achievements of the country’s medium and long term objectives and development goals.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Honourable Goodall Gondwe.

Lilongwe Water Board’s Staff Poses With Gondwe And Other Govt Officials

25 Responses to "Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services"

  1. Azaria Mudaala Mbughi   January 27, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    kkkkk nkhani za mumaboma olo mu kachasu

  2. Brenda Mlotha   January 27, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    this right here is the reason we need a ‘bullshit’ button on FB!!

  3. Ephraim Justice M   January 27, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Bola nkoni Northern region waterboard. Mwina poti a president akukhala mu L. CITY. But to say the fact LWB does not deserve positiom one.

  4. Phiri Moffat Indigo   January 27, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    If one can’t use the word “stupid” its because they fear God. But here the word is in use some how.

  5. Kalu Gomes Ngomwa   January 27, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Osati escom

