Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services

LILONGWE WATER BOARD (LWB) has been named the Number One best performing parastatal in the delivery of public services in the 2015/2016 Financial Year.
LWB got the award, which included a Certificate and a Trophy, during the opening of the Managing for Development Results Learning Week an initiative of the Office of the President and Cabinet aimed at creating an efficient and effective public service that will advance socio-economic growth through achievements of the country’s medium and long term objectives and development goals.
The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Honourable Goodall Gondwe.
kkkkk nkhani za mumaboma olo mu kachasu
this right here is the reason we need a ‘bullshit’ button on FB!!
Bola nkoni Northern region waterboard. Mwina poti a president akukhala mu L. CITY. But to say the fact LWB does not deserve positiom one.
If one can’t use the word “stupid” its because they fear God. But here the word is in use some how.
Osati escom