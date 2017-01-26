Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services

By on 18 Comments

Every Reason To Celebrate: Lilongwe Water Board’s Winning Team Poses With The Trophy

LILONGWE WATER BOARD (LWB) has been  named the Number One best performing parastatal in the delivery of public services in the 2015/2016 Financial Year.

LWB got the award, which included a Certificate and a Trophy, during the opening of the Managing for Development Results Learning Week an initiative of the Office of the President and Cabinet aimed at creating an efficient and effective public service that will advance socio-economic growth through achievements of the country’s medium and long term objectives and development goals.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Honourable Goodall Gondwe.

Lilongwe Water Board’s Staff Poses With Gondwe And Other Govt Officials

18 Responses to "Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services"

  1. Zake Chekecha   January 27, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Fwatsek . . .

    Reply
  2. Cha Nkha Uta Maseko   January 27, 2017 at 11:10 am

    nanga chaponda mkuti naye bwanji ? nayeso sarandira award yokuba chimanga

    Reply
  3. Clifton Likolome   January 27, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Mbewa zikatha! Who could mind without such stupid nominations?? An2 tagona mu ma water kiosk wait 4 their mud water ndiye mukuti chani????

    Reply
  4. Chisomo Maleta   January 27, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Mmmmh shame

    Reply
  5. Yanda Chelseabeb Dewey Soko   January 27, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Aaaaa ndimadzi okumwa onwe ndilibe

    Reply
