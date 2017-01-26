Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services

LILONGWE WATER BOARD (LWB) has been named the Number One best performing parastatal in the delivery of public services in the 2015/2016 Financial Year.

LWB got the award, which included a Certificate and a Trophy, during the opening of the Managing for Development Results Learning Week an initiative of the Office of the President and Cabinet aimed at creating an efficient and effective public service that will advance socio-economic growth through achievements of the country’s medium and long term objectives and development goals.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Honourable Goodall Gondwe.

