Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services

LILONGWE WATER BOARD (LWB) has been named the Number One best performing parastatal in the delivery of public services in the 2015/2016 Financial Year.
LWB got the award, which included a Certificate and a Trophy, during the opening of the Managing for Development Results Learning Week an initiative of the Office of the President and Cabinet aimed at creating an efficient and effective public service that will advance socio-economic growth through achievements of the country’s medium and long term objectives and development goals.
The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Honourable Goodall Gondwe.
I stay in BT,but trust me I can assuredly say that the underperformance of this stat.corp hasn’t bn anything to give an award for… Seriously!, u hear it from everywhere when they are excusing themselves for not supplying this precious liquid to such and such….this award is an insult, senseless, I’ll timed, cold hearted, and possibly unfair to the suffering residents of LL city
Ngati iyi ili the best nde the worst yo mukakhala zotani?so that’s what you call the best? Mercy
That’s joke of a century. Imagine at time the runing madzi which comes from the taps is like that of a runing river soon after the rains. Mwina kwaoko ku state house not lilongwe per say. I cry my beloved counntry
Really? Then how bad are the other service providers?
What they want is to divert people’s thinking from the K10 Million saga.Silt and odour in the water plus dry taps,star performer?