Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services

By on 1 Comment

Every Reason To Celebrate: Lilongwe Water Board’s Winning Team Poses With The Trophy

LILONGWE WATER BOARD (LWB) has been  named the Number One best performing parastatal in the delivery of public services in the 2015/2016 Financial Year.

LWB got the award, which included a Certificate and a Trophy, during the opening of the Managing for Development Results Learning Week an initiative of the Office of the President and Cabinet aimed at creating an efficient and effective public service that will advance socio-economic growth through achievements of the country’s medium and long term objectives and development goals.

The ceremony was presided over by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Honourable Goodall Gondwe.

Lilongwe Water Board’s Staff Poses With Gondwe And Other Govt Officials

Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

One Response to "Lilongwe Water Board Shines: Named Number One Best Performing Parastatal In The Delivery Of Public Services"

  1. Tawonga Nischelle Chirwa   January 26, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    I don’t agree with that at all! I mean all those takhala tikuwelenga or hearing on the news that madzi avuta in L City!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply