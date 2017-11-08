Lilongwe Water Board Gives Out K1.2 Billion As Compensation

The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has given out K1.2 billion in form of compensation to people, whose property have been affected by the company’s project of raising of Kamuzu Dam1 in Malingunde, Lilongwe.

LWB is raising the dam by seven meters as part of its Lilongwe Water and Sanitation Project (LWSP) which aims at increasing access to improved water services and safely managed sanitation in the city of Lilongwe and surrounding areas. One of the components under the project, is raising of Kamuzu Dam1 to increase abstraction capacity which will result in an increase of water production capacity to 50,000 m³/day.

LWB assistant Public Relations Officer, Maurice Nkawihe said the Board has started paying the compensations to people around Kamuzu Dam1 who will be affected by the raising of the dam.

“The Board is using funds amounting to K1.2 billion from its coffers as LWB’s input contribution to the project to compensate the affected persons. The concerned persons have already been oriented on financial management to help them use their compensations properly,” said Nkawihe.

The raising of the Kamuzu Dam1 is being funded by European Investment Bank (EIB). Other components under the LWSP are being funded by the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank. The components include construction of Water Treatment Works III to increase water production capacity; rehabilitation of distribution network to reduce leakage, improve reliability of water supply and expand coverage of services; training and management support for Lilongwe Water Board.

Rehabilitation and expansion of the sewerage network (40km); rehabilitation and upgrading of the existing Kauma sewage treatment plant; construction of improved sanitation facilities targeting the poor and vulnerable households; and construction of improved sanitation facilities in markets and schools. LWSP, according to LWB, supports medium and long-term solution to Lilongwe’s water and sanitation needs.

