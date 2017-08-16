Lilongwe River Changes Lives Of People

Irrigation along Lilongwe river banks (C) Stanley Makuti

Lilongwe river is now the source of income as there are irrigation activities such as growing of vegetables, the construction of make shift bridges making the shortest distance  from Lilongwe flea market and Lizulu market  on the other side while on the other hand providing income for who constructed . Beside these, there are paying toilets on the banks hence contributing to the economy of the  people. (Receive caption story by Stanley Makuti). 

