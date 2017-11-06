Lilongwe Girls Secondary School shines at Drama Festival

Lilongwe Girls Secondary School outshined their central region counterparts to become regional winners of the National schools youth arts festival organized by Light of Youth Creative Organization-LYCO.

Likuni Boys came second whilst Tsabango Community Day Secondary School was third and SOS took position four at the regional completion which was held last Saturday November 4 at Lilongwe Town Hall.

The first three will proceed to national finals where they will compete with best three schools from the southern region and northern region.

Speaking in an interview LYCO’s executive director James Kitchen disclosed that the festival which started in 2009 is achieving its objective of dissemination of information among the youth.

“We introduced this festival in 2009. So far I can say we are achieving our goals. Through this we have managed to create a platform for young people in secondary schools to share ideas and showcase talent. We have even involved film producers to tap talent from our young people and it has worked” said Kitchen.

On the low turn-out of schools participation in the central region Kitchen disclosed that only four schools registered in the central region because most schools had requested for a change in dates.

“Most schools requested for an extension but we could not change because we do not want this to collide with the French drama competition.”

The judging panel comprised of renowned artist Joyce Chavula, president for Film Association of Malawi-Fama, Ezius Mkandawire and James Thole from the Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development.

In his comment Mkandawire bemoaned lack of creativity as most schools just recycled their previous productions.

“What we observed as judges was that most schools just recycled their past productions. That is not impressive. But let me say here that we have great talent in our schools in as far as drama is concerned. We have seen for ourselves this talent today. And let me congratulate the schools that have won,” said Mkandawire.

The drama festival was sponsored by Hivos foundation and the Malawi Digital Broadcasting Network Limited-MDBNL.

In an interview director of marketing for the MDBNL John Mchilikizo expressed commitment to support the festival as one way of ensuring that there is promotion of content production.

“We want so much local content in our local television channels. We believe that drama is among the content we can produce and this is why we supported this festival” said Mchilikizo.

Tapiwa Jere from Lilongwe girls was named best actress while Taulosi Rashid from Tsabango CDSS was the best actor.

Best actress in male role award went to Wezzie Jere from Lilongwe girls while best actor in female role went to Gift Chikafalimani of Likuni boys.

Sarah Kalonga from SOS secondary school was awarded as overall best English speaker.

In the southern region finals Joyce Banda foundation was on position one whilst Zingwangwa secondary and Bangwe secondary took position two and three respectively.

Northern region finals are scheduled for this weekend in Mzuzu.

