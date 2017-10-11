Lilongwe For Sale:Mayor Bikoko Appoints Foreigners To Decide The Future Of Lilongwe Including Plot Allocations & Granting Of Business Licenses

Lilongwe City Council (LCC) Mayor Councillor Desmond Bikoko has appointed a committe to drive development of the city as well as planning on the future of the City including deciding plots allocations in the city and granting of business licenses.

What we find it interesting and shocking is that the committee is made up of seven people , 6 foreigners (Nigerians, Rwandese and Chinese ) and ONLY 1 Malawian…..And we wonder how foreigners are taking over our cities and business. Stupid leadership.

Below is the statement from the Mayor announcing the appointments.

“Yesterday I appointed a team of community Ambassadors who will promote participation of the general public in the development plans of the city of Lilongwe through my office. The mayor’s advisory board has been established with the aim of enhancing Lilongwe City Council’s initiative to bridge the gap between the council and residents in the city of Lilongwe.

Community Ambassadors will serve an advisory role on strategies to improve issues that are affecting citizens in their respective communities, and contribute to development initiatives in the city. Among other things the board will be responsible for land utilisation and plots allocations , business licences, highlighting challenges in their respective societies, and advocate for support of Lilongwe City Council’s by-laws, construction standards and various projects .The board members are elected leaders from various ethnic groups in society including Malawian, Nigerian, Rwandan, Chinese, Indian and Burundi communities.

Names of ambassadors are as follows:

– Zhuo Shui – Chinese Community

– Tony Karim – Indian Community

– Mylord Jere – Malawian Community

– Mwosu Ken – Nigerian Community

– Vincent Mugase – Rwandese Community

– Emmanuel Munyeragwe – Burundi Community

– Vincent Ndamage Rwandese Business Community” –

Copied from Lilongwe Major’ fb page.

