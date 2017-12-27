Lilongwe business lady Sabina Patel assists floods victims

Lilongwe based business lady Sabina Patel on Tuesday, Christmas Box, demonstrated a shining example of being a true and compatriot Malawian when she spared time to cheer up flood victims who are seeking refuge at Full Gospel Church premises in Kawale.

The floods have affected 64 – killing six people-while displacing over hundred others.

And out of the displaced 64 household, 23 are currently being housed at Full Gospel Church near Kawale.

Sabina Patel said by sparing some cash to buy assorted items and share with the victims does not mean that she was rich and has since appealed for other Malawians of good will to her, Government and other stakeholders in giving a helping hand to the victims.

A visit to the area found that some floods victims are back in their broken houses and that some are sleeping on their houses verandas.

But Patel said she will continue helping the victims so that their lives normalises.

Mrs Patel has already built two bridges which were washed away by the flooding water.

Mrs Patel said: “I am burdened now as I see the despair and hopelessness in these precious people and this is why am appealing to every Malawian of good will to help in cash or in kind.

“You might feel that your help is a drop in an ocean but everything little thing counts. Lets hold hands and help our friends.”

Meanwhile, Government Spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi said that Government will not use force but dialogue in the implementation of its plans to relocate the displaced households.

Like this: Like Loading...