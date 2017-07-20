Likoma To Have First-Ever Mortuary…Islanders In Huge Celebrations

Likoma District will soon have its first ever mortuary courtesy of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) that has enabled the construction of the facility.

The development has already excited many islanders who say they will now accord decent burial to their dead loved ones.

For years, lack of a mortuary in the district forced families to squeeze their burial arrangements for fear of dead bodies getting decomposed before burial.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the area George Kamwanja said the mortuary construction was one of the priority projects in the district.

“It was my wish that in my five-year-term I should see the mortuary constructed and that’s why in the previous (CDF) I made the mortuary project number one priority.

“Our dead need decent burial,” Kamwanja said.

Traditional Authority (TA) Mkumpha III commended government for introducing CDF saying people are happy when they see tangible development in the district.

“We have cried for a mortuary for a very long time. Our beloved dead were not respected. Due to high temperature, we just rushed to bury the dead.

“Now families can plan burials properly after the completion of this project. As a custodian of the people on the two islands [Likoma and Chizumulu], I am very happy with the development,” T/A Mkumpha said.

The cold-room for the mortuary was donated by Anadkat Foundation with help from pathologist Professor George Liomba who hails from Likoma Island. (By Patrick Botha, Likoma, July 19, Mana)

