Lies Have Short Legs, So Does Its Cousin, Cheap Propaganda

There is a piece of cheap propaganda and lies being circulated on WhatsApp about companies that supposedly closed under the DPP.
Let me share the FACTS :-
1. Unilever
Stopped manufacturing around 2012, they still have the distribution office in Malawi. Majority of their staff were from SA and Kenya.
2. Duluxe paint : Was acquired way back.
3. Chemicals and Marketing
4. Protein & Nutrients Co. (Makers of Superstar cooking oil) – a very small insignificant company.
5. Agrifeeds Malawi Ltd : Closed down because they had too much debt they could not pay back.
6. Malawi Distrilleries Ltd : This company manufactures Malawi Gin, which is still at the counters.
7. Indebank : Acquired by National bank.
8. Opportunity Bank: Acquired by FMB
9. MSB : Acquired by FDH Bank
10. Citizen Insurance co: Was liquidated in August 2014
11. Press Agriculture Ltd : Still operational, its headquarters are in Kasungu.
Other FACTS for this cheap propagandist:
* Companies are a legal persona, they are viewed as such in the eyes of the law.
* Political parties do not have any role in decision making of the independent Directors, Shareholders, and qualified(or unqualified) Executives who run these companies.
* While you are at it, please give us stats of the number of companies that have been formed and are succesful in Malawi to date.
* There are many succesful businesses currently running in Malawi today.
* Let me repeat – LIES HAVE SHORT LEGS, AND THE DPP HAS GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH PRIVATE COMPANIES AND HOW THEY OPERATE. Go tell those cheap propagandists, Henry Kachaje and Onezani Kenani – please.