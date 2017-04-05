Let There Be Light Everywhere In Malawi, As APM Launches Marep 8

President Peter Mutharika today launched the 8th Phase of the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

Addressing the gathering during the launch in Mulanje, the President said rural electrification is an important cornerstone in national development.

“When we bring electricity to our villages, we bring development. Today, we have brought new development to this community,” he said.

The President said MAREP 8 is part of his government’s bigger development agenda for Malawi.

“Our goal is to take development to the people everywhere in Malawi. I want to see every community centre with electricity in this country. Every district in this country will now have more access to electricity than ever before. That is why under this phase of MAREP, every district has at least three trading centres to receive electricity,” he said.

Mutharika said although energy is the driver of the economy for any country, Malawi has not made necessary investments in the sector in the past 50 years.

“But in the last two years, we have done more than what we did in fifty years,” he noted.

Realising the role of energy in stimulating Malawi economy, the Mutharika administration is overhauling the sector allowing more players and investing in alternative energy sources.

Malawi’s installed power supply is pegged at around 351 megawatts in normal circumstances, while demand is at 360 megawatts. MAREP is aimed at increasing access to electricity for rural and peri-urban communities in the country in a bid to transform rural economies.

Like this: Like Loading...