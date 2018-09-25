Let There Be Free Secondary School Education-APM Declares

Government through the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka, SC, Tuesday announced that all contributions to school fees in Malawi have been abolished.

The fees include tuition, text book revolving fund and general purpose fund (GPF).

Msaka said this has been done to make sure no child fails to make it to secondary school in Malawi.

Msaka says this has been done under the direction of President. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, an accomplished academician in his own right who wants to see Malawi develop in all spheres including education.

This in essence means both primary and secondary education are now free in Malawi.

Tuition fee was K1,500, GPF K1,500 and text book K250 per year. In total, K3,250.00 was payable per year per student