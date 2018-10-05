Let The Dead Bury Themselves?: Bushiri Proceeds With Ugandan Crusade Despite Losing Three Key ‘Spiritual Sons’ In Mysterious Car Accident

Despite losing his three key members in a mysterious road accident, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church had to proceed with his crusades in Kampala, Uganda, a development which has divided his followers.

Commenting on ECG page one of ECG members suggested that Major One was supposed to cancel the Uganda crusade bearing in mind that those departed souls were not just mere members. The three died on road accident on their way from Bingu Stadium’s crusade in Malawi to their base in South Africa.

"This global tour would have been called off as of now and mourn these friends first. ECG didn't lose mere members, " wrote Maxwell Zulu, one of the hundreds who was ag

Bushiri was in high spirit on Wednesday at Kibogo Stadium where he preached for close to five hours. He later paid tribute to the trio.

Meanwhile, the remains of the departed ECG Sons James Nee, Beston Khamba and Brian Gondwe arrived at Kamuzu International Airport in Malawi on Thursday October, 4. They will be laid to rest this Today Friday, October 5 at Area 18 Cemetery in Lilongwe, Malawi. For Brain Gondwe, he will be buried in his home village in Rumphi. Burial services begins 11:00 hours.

