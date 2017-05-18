Lest We Forget: Today, In 1983, MCP Killed Gadama, Chiwanga, Matenje & Sangala

Today, 34 years ago, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) killed in cold blood four party and government officials, namely, Dick Matenje, Aaron Gadama, Twaibu Sangala and David Chiwanga. After clubbing them to death, MCP stuffed the dead bodies in one vehicle, drove it to a bush in Mwanza along Thambani Road and pushed it down a cliff to make it look like it was an accident that killed the four.

This memorial tower stands where the so-called accident took place. The four were buried on May 20, 1983. This is the date Malawians voted MCP out of government in the first democratic general elections in Malawi in 1994. Since then, Malawi holds elections on May 20 every five years.

Like this: Like Loading...