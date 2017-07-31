Legalizing Abortion Is Unchristian- Says CCAP Synod Conference

Women’s guild annual CCAP synod general conference says the call for legalization of abortion by some individuals and organizations in the country is unchristian because those who do so are not serving the Living God.

Reverend Helmart Kaliza of Kasungu CCAP Congregation under Nkhoma synod who was main speaker at the general conference said this Sunday at Kapita CCAP Ground in Lilongwe. Theme for 2017 conference was: ‘Benefits of being a soldier of Jesus Christ.’

When Banja La Mtsogolo (BLM), this year (2017), was celebrating 30 years of providing reproductive health services in Malawi, it backed up calls to legalize what is described as safe abortion.

But Reverend Kaliza queried, “Whom are we serving if we legalize abortion? Some women are in the forefront facilitating this. If a Christian especially a woman does that she is a fallen Christian. She needs repentance because that is killing.”

She added, “As a soldier of Jesus Christ, it begins with repentance. A person should not be independent of the word of God otherwise he or she will be serving someone else, the devil.

Let’s remain in the word. Faith in the word, prayer and fasting are weapons to fight the devil moving around whether in churches, workplaces and families to woe Jesus’ diehards.”

Rev Kaliza said only doing the will of God which is love, faithfulness, forgiveness; honesty among others would see repentant men and women enjoy eternal life of abundance in heaven.

Guest of honour at the conference which ends Monday, July 31,2017, First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika who read from the book of 11 Timothy 2 verses 1 to 13, advised her fellow CCAP women’s guild members to spend time on issues that would help strengthen their faith in Christ rather than wasting time on backbiting and jealousy.

She told delegates to the conference not to backslide in their faith in Christ to remain good role models in their families, the church and the nation as a whole.

“Let us choose to be true soldiers of Jesus Christ. Let us carry the banner of Jesus to woe other women to join women’s guild. We should be disciplined soldiers and exemplary so that our children see Christianity in us,” Mutharika said.

Participants to the conference were spouses to the serving and retired reverends and women guilds chairpersons drawn from congregations in CCAP synods of Nkhoma, Blantyre, Livingstonia, Zambezi and Harare in Zimbabwe among others. (By Wallace Chipeta, Lilongwe, July 31, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...