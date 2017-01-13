League Table: The Numbers Don’t Lie…

At the end of the season one tends to look at the final table and draw one’s own conclusions as to where it went right or wrong. But, on closer inspection, by dissecting the league table into a Home & away table as well as a First & Second half of the season table, the numbers reveal a much clearer picture of exactly where and when the wheels came off for a particular team, or why a particular team raced up the table and avoided relegation or won the title. Alinafe Nyanda breaks down the numbers for you…

HOME GAMES

Kamuzu Barracks collected more than 35 points at home; Nyasa Big Bullets had many draws both at home and away. • Bullets were the only unbeaten side at home this season. The people team won ten and drew five of their 15 home matches. Chiefs also conceded the least number of goals at home. They conceded nine and scored 23 goals. • Mzuni and Mafco F.C were also very good at home this season. They both only lost few at home. • Max Bullets only won once against Mafco and lost the rest lost other home games, so it’s not surprising they got relegated. • Did Bullets lose the league at home, having finished second?

AWAY GAMES

Bullets were the best team away from home this season. They lost their super league title at home considering they were only the sixth best team at home.

• Moyale Barracks were the other side to suffer loses away from home, but they won fewer games away compared to Mighty Be forward Wanderers.

• Last season EPAC survived by grace in the TNM super league. This season they showed some improvements though they finish on a bad not.

• Civo, Dwangwa United and Premier Bet Wizards had the worst scoring record away. It’s not surprising then that they were both fighting for survival this season.

FIRST HALF OF THE SEASON

Blue eagles got off to a flyer and were top of the log at the end of the first half of the season. Even though they dropped to fourth in the second half.

• Mafco and Silver Strikers were the other teams that had a good first half of the season.

• Azam Tigers had the best defensive record, conceding only nine goals in the first 15 matches of the season.

• Early signs were already there that Max Bullets ,Civo and Karonga United would eventually battle for survival at the end of the season after they had won only two games at the halfway mark.

• Max Bullets scored the least number of goals at the halfway mark. Max scored only eight goals in the first 15 matches.

SECOND HALF OF THE SEASON

Kamuzu Barracks and Nyasa Big Bullets were the best performing teams in the second half of the season.

• KB was the most improved team, they were 10 points adrift but they went on and maintain their overall lead and won the league.

• Mighty Be Forward Wanderes conceded the least number of goals in the second half of the season, while Max Bullets had more goals scored against them than any other team in the second half of the season after winning only five of their 15 matches.

• After a poor start to the season, Red Lion’s showed some improvement and were the sixth best team in the second half of the season, but they still finished outside the top eight.

• Karonga United only managed four wins in their last 15 matches and therefore it’s not surprising that they were relegated to Simama.

