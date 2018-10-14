Leadership Crisis In UTM: Minutes Of Mponela Meeting

This meeting took place on Thursday, 11th October 2018 at Mponela in Dowa. It was co-chaired by Calista Chimombo and Andrew Kamlopa.

A total of 26 people attended the meeting. The people attending included Noel Masangwi, Louis Ngalande, Calista Chimombo, Ben Chidyaonga, Andrew Kamlopa, Chris Kamlopa, Mrs Makuta, Richard Makondi, Newton Kambala and others.

The meeting started on the dot of 11:30 am.

The main agenda item was to hear a report from a delegation that had been sent to Soulos to discuss with him to stop his drunkeness habit because it is damaging his image and the image of the UTM.

The people that went to Chilima were Kambala, Makondi and Makuta.

It was decided to send the delegation because Chilima is not listening to advice. Several attempts were made to speak to his wife Mary Chilima to speak to his husband. But often says “I drink because I am stressed. I also drink when I go public rallies because I am shy and I cannot say the things I say when I am sobber.” The meeting heard the three people went to talk to Chilima as a last resort because he is not listening to anyone, not even his wife.

The three reported that they went and met Chilima. They told Chilima that the UTM group has become frustrated and demoralised because his public and continuous drunkeness is giving his leadership and the whole group a negative picture of lack of seriousness.

The three people reported to the meeting that they didn’t expect the reaction they got from Chilima. Chilima shouted at them and told them off.

Chilima told the group that “You can’t come here to tell me how and when to drink. That is being childish. I am an adult. I know what I am doing.”

Chilima also digressed and told Newton Kambala that “You come here to tell me how to drink. The same you are sitting in secret groups plotting to topple me. And yet want me to make you a Runningmate. That is childish.”

When the meeting heard this report there was anger, frustration and confusion in the room. The unanimous agreement was that “Chilima is not going to help us. We need to change leadership.”

Louis Ngalande told the meeting that “Actually the problem is not just drunkeness. Chilima is a thief. This man is receiving funds but this money is not reaching us for activities on the ground. There is a lot of money that went into an account whose funds were mobilised by bishops. Instead Chilima is buying a hotel in Zambia. This man is a thief.”

Ngalande concluded that Chilima cannot be a leader. “I propose that we are better off being led by Patricia Kaliati. She is courageous. And she is a woman, many women can vote for her.”

As soon as Ngalande finished, Calista responded to block the proposal for Kaliati. Calista said “Let us be serious. Kaliati cannot lead. Her education is little. She speaks before she thinks. She has a short temper.”

The debate went on for sometime but the group agreed to meet again to examine the leadership problem carefully because Chilima was a disappointment.

The next item was UTM Registration. The item was reported by a phone call from Ralph Kasambara who told the group that “We should forget about registration of UTM”. Kasambara repeated the full report which he gave to the Wednesday meeting at Njamba.

What followed was everybody speaking out their frustrations.

Richard Makondi said “Ife ndiye Satana watikhalira basi” (The devil has condemned and blocked us).

Calista lamented “Koma a DPP… Akufuna tisalembetse UTM zoona? A DPP amudziwe Yesu ndithu”. (DPP people must know Jesus Christ)

Shannil Muluzi said the techniques which DPP is using to finish UTM were once used by her former busband Bakili Muluzi when he was dealing with Brown Mpinganjira’s National Democratic Party (NDA). Shannil concluded Bakili Muluzi is working with DPP on strategy.

But Noel Masangwi shouted Shannil down, “Zimene tikukana za chizimayizo muno ndiye zimenezo.” (That is the woman talk that we are refusing here.”

The meeting ended in confusion.

