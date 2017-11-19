Lazarus Chakwera: A Tabula-rasa Leader Of The Opposition

One thing that separates Honorable John Tembo, the longest serving leader of opposition in Malawi Parliament, from chaff, is that, he was a man of few words and was fond of dwelling his speeches on real issues, not fantasies. He is starkly different from this successor, Lazarus Chakwera who has just become another ‘talk-shop’ in town- our own mega reservoir of vulgarity and nude political talk.

Malawians are very unfortunate with their leaders of opposition in Parliament. While we expected the current leader of opposition to be better than Tembo, he has proven to be immature and stubborn for the devil’s sake.

He is a mere propagandist than a leader of opposition. What Chakwera knows best, is to decorate his lies with some stale vocabulary. He exploits his stolen American accent in uttering and selling falsity to the public. Actually, that’s what exactly the devil does. The devil, remember, is always jealousy and always covets to the thrones that don’t belong to him.

That’s what led to his fall from the heavenly Angelic host. So the main feature of the devil is covetousness. Our leader of opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, is just covetous as the devil himself. Maybe, he is a noble prince of devils.

What John Tembo got right, was that he always made sure that his speeches in parliament as the leader of opposition, expressed the general feelings of most Malawians. But not Chakwera. Chakwera picks every issue as the stepping stone to the presidency. He looks so desperate for the presidency, and so, he is ready even to vomit all kind of insults on the presidency than what the devil can actually do. In his desperation for the presidency, he has thrown all decency to the dogs and now he behaves like a deranged dog that is salivating at the rotten fresh, but never finds one.

Chakwera is deluded to think that the short way to the presidency is deploying insults and rudeness. He thinks, one can get to the presidency by merely standing on anthills- gunning the state president with rudeness. I guess, that exposes the weakness of Chakwera. For while, politics is a game of words, at the same time, one need to remember how to safeguard one’s reputation of being a gentleman.

If Chakwera wants to become the president of Malawi, he has the right to do so. But the way to the presidency is not to incite rebellion. But that’s what the prince of devils is capable of doing. He is happy when everyone is in problems.

You may be deceived to think that Chakwera is so concerned with the challenges of electricity supply the country is facing. But in fact, he is a very happy man now. And he would wish the problem persists to 2019. But that’s not what John Tembo used to do. Tembo was only driven to criticize the government to help solve matters immediately. But what Chakwera does, is to sell lies to the public on what caused a problem. Chakwera is not there to offer constructive criticism to the government- he is there just to scorn. And he is paid for that. Being the leader of opposition, he enjoys many privileges, funded by the tax-payers. We pay him, for being a self-confessed seller of falsity.

So, it is not Peter Mutharika, who is insensitive to the needs of Malawians, but it is Chakwera who is an incompetent and insensitive leader of the opposition. To be a competent leader of opposition is not simply to climb on the roof of your house and preach falsity.

Imagine Chakwera is failing to admit the fact that the country’s inflation has hit single digit. So Chakwera is in town with lies that the single-digit economy is not true. He says: “While the President struts about reductions in the digits of the economy’s inflation and interest rates, Malawians are wrestling monthly with serious reductions in the digits and value of their income and revenue.”

If we may want to rate Chakwera and Tembo in terms of their competency as the leaders of opposition, I guess many would say that Chakwera is sickly incompetent and cannot be compared to Tembo. But you remember, Tembo was always sober in his speeches. Most of the time, he offered constructive criticism not to gain political votes but for the good of Malawians.

Tembo was really a gentleman. But Chakwera is not. And this man, who is not a gentleman, is obsessed with a false idea of being the Malawi president. Yet, we all know that Tembo the competent leader of opposition failed to make it to the presidency. So what about this incompetent leader of opposition whose political existence depends on mere blubbering and brandishing of insults like some American nigger?

And with his lies he wants to deceive the youth as well. Like the fallen Angel Lucifer, he is busy colluding lies to the youth to follow his rebellious trade. The Malawi youth at least knows that President Mutharika is seriously considering their future through, for example, the community technical colleges.

The devil always works to convince someone that all is not rosy and the future is grim. Imagine, with the sufficient food that the country is having this year, Chakwera will want to tell you that you don’t have enough food and your future is grim. You know what? The devil is never ashamed of lying. Instead of accepting that the country has enough food, Chakwera says, “the one silver lining in the midst of the misery of living in Mutharika’s economy is that he has taken a page out of late President Kamuzu Banda’s playbook of reserving enough grain stocks to stave off hunger.”

So indeed, if Chakwera is the most frustrating leader of opposition that has unfortunately come in our time. He is not the promise that we looked forward to. We thought he will help the government through offering constructive criticisms. Chakwera is just there to vomit insults to the presidency. He is a very selfish leader.

In addition, Chakwera has broken the many promises he made when he entered parliament as the leader of opposition parties.

His promise to provide constructive criticism to the government? Broken. His promise to bring unity and peace in the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). Broken. His promise to revive the MCP in all the regions of Malawi. Broken. His promise to be a listening MCP leader. Broken.

Chakwera is indeed a leader who has broken many promises than what he thinks of Mutharika. Chakwera reeks of broken promises and others within his own party, thinks of him as a tyrant who has become increasingly intolerant to criticism.

At best, Chakwera is a liar. He is such a liar that he has reached levels where he himself doubts if people would take his lies home or believe him. During his response speech to President Mutharika’s speech, delivered in Parliament recently, he expressed such doubt: “Mr. Speaker Sir, if any Malawians think I am exaggerating, they should consider the following partial record.” Then, he brings false figures for you to believe him. But his mouth, you know, stinks of lies. The question is why is Chakwera saying that Malawians would think he is exaggerating? He knows, he doesn’t say the truth.

So far, during the past years that he has been leader of opposition, what Chakwera is capable of doing, is to vomit lies. He can best be described as a tabula-rasa leader of opposition. The concept of tabula-rasa is used in the study of human knowledge-epistemology and was first used by a British empiricist philosopher, John Locke, to refer to the status of the human brain at birth.

Locke argued that, at birth, the human brain is like an empty-blank slate-tabula-rasa. Chakwera is that empty slate. He is completely blank on his roles as the leader of opposition. He is an insensitive and emotionally temperamental leader of opposition and he cannot settle down to listen to his own heart-beat. He cannot learn from President Mutharika, who during his time as the leader of opposition was always patient and calm. Indeed, Chakwera is a disappointment. He is really blank on his roles- a tabula-rasa leader of opposition.

