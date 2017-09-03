‘Lake Malawi Border Wrangle Documents In Government’s Custody,’ -Dausi

Government Saturday rebuffed media reports suggesting that documents on Lake Malawi border wrangle went missing at the Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

On September 1, 2017, Daily Times published a story alleging that government had lost all documents on the Lake Malawi dispute with Tanzania.

Reacting to the article in a Press Statement, Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi said government was in custody of all the relevant paper work in line with all boundaries of the country.

“The Government of the Republic of Malawi wishes to inform the nation that it has in safe custody all relevant documentation and records pertaining to all its boundaries, including the Lake Malawi Boundary Treaties as submitted to the Mediation Team,” he said in a statement.

Parliament summoned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to learn what the Ministry was doing to ensure that no documents were lost again as it happened with the 2012/2013 financial year documents, according to the statement.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Parliament that it was improving its filing system as a matter of urgency because the ministry keeps very important documents.

The Ministry cited documents on Lake Malawi only as one example of the important documents it keeps.

“The Daily Times understood this explanation to mean that documents on Lake Malawi dispute have been lost and they proceeded to make that a front page story on September 1, 2017,” Dausi said.

“Therefore, their article on lost documents on Lake Malawi was imagined outside the substance of the meeting between the Public Accounts Committee and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he added. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Mana)

