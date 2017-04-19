Lake Malawi Boat Accident: Operator Of Capsized Kayokha Boat Still On The Run

Rumphi Police Station Officer Incharge Charles Mpezeni has disclosed that the operator of the capsized Kayokha boat managed to swim to safety and bolted soon after the occurrence of the accident and his whereabouts remains unknown.

“Knowing that the situation had gone out of hand, the boat operator managed to swim to the shore and he is still at large”, Mpezeni said.

As efforts to trace 10 people who were reported missing following Easter Sunday Rumphi boat tragedy, T/A Mwamlowe has called on the need for more big boats with adequate fuel to help rescue teams in the search for the missing people.

“The local boat operators are using small boats with insufficient fuel and other boats have no fuel; we would have loved if we had enough fuel and larger boats in the rescuing exercise,” said T/A Mwamlowe Tuesday.

54 people survived; five were pronounced dead at Mlowe Health Centre and 10 were reported missing when an overloaded boat they were sailing in from Mlowe to Tcharo in Rumphi capsized due to stormy weather conditions on Lake Malawi.

About 70 people, including 50 CCAP members were returning from Mlowe after Easter celebrations but after about 100 metres off the coast the boat was hit by a huge wave which made the crew lose to control and the boat capsized.

Earlier, Police had said three people had reportedly gone missing but the figure rose to 10 people by Monday afternoon and situation remained the same Tuesday.

(By Joel Chirwa & Taonga Chizinga Nyirenda Mana)

