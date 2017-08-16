Kunkuyu’s Transformation Alliance Party Teams-Up With MCP Ahead Of 2019 Polls

The grouping has courted Chakwera to speak at the conference which is expected to be attended by different politicians.TA which was formed last year and is run by former minister of information, Moses Kunkuyu, is expected to hold its first national conference on 25th August, 2017 at College of Medicine in Blantyre.

MCP deputy Secretary General and spokesperson, Eisenhower Mkaka confirmed Chakwera has been invited to attend the conference.

“The invitation has been received. We have to reconcile with his dairy before coming up with a position,” Mkaka told Nyasa Times.

Chakwera will join Julius Malema a well -known politician in South Africa, a firebrand agitator who is revered and disliked in equal measure as another speaker will be Zambia’s leader of United Party (UP), Saviour Chishimba and that he has already confirmed his attendance.

TA spokesman, Leonard Chimbanga could not confirm or deny about Chakwera attending the conference late alone making a keynote address, but confirmed that the leader of opposition has been invited to attend the conference.

“He has been invited since we share similar views on matters of national interests,” he said.

Meanwhile, some officials within the alliance have told Nyasa Times that the pressure group is working on turning into a political party ahead of 2019 elections apart from working underground to forge an alliance with other political groupings including Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Peoples Party (PP).

“I can’t comment on any coalition talks right now and about TA turning into a political party. But you should know that TA supports those who are fighting corruption and want to see a better Malawi,” said Chimbanga.

This is not the first time for Kunkuyu to be spearheading a pressure group as in 2011, while serving as a member of Parliament (MP) affiliated to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under Bingu, he also led Hope Alliance, a pressure group within DPP which later announced its working relationship with Joyce Banda following her coming into power.

Many political parties, including United Democratic Front (UDF), Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), started as pressure groups.