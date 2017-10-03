Kufewa Acrobatics To Launch” Town Monger” Movie On Oct 8 @ Crossroads

A Lilongwe based acrobatics group known as Kufewa is about to launch their movie called “Town Monger”.

The movie is expected to be launched on the 8th of October at Crossroads Hotel in the capital, Lilongwe.

Confirming in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Monday the manager for the group, Dennis Imaan said all is going on well for the launch of the movie which has been described as the best movie in the year 2017.

“All the preparations are going on well, we will be launching the movie in different parts of the country. We have already set the dates as we are approaching to the festive season it was hard to find a proper date but we have managed to find it,” said Imaan.

The Town Monger movie is a motion picture which was shot and produced in Malawi for a period of two years.

The film genre is action with attribute of kung-fu, karate, acrobatics and gymnastics. It is a story of three brothers who are on a mission to use their martial arts skills and talents to save street kids from the capital city Lilongwe who were under custody of a notorious gang.

They had succeeded in removing the kids from the streets and enrolled them into schools. But this did not go well with the gang leader who vowed to bring back the kids into streets and deal with whoever took them away. This was the beginning of a fight.

The movie covers important issues of the plight of vulnerable street kids, fighting crime, education, community development, tourism and sports.

Dennis Imaan said people should expect a lot at the launch as the boys would be performing live their skills as it is in the movie.

“As for those who haven’t seen the movie, it is their chance to watch their own Malawian movie and see the live performances of these boys with acrobatics, karate and gymnastics skills. Right now we are finalizing the negotiations of rights for other television channels from outside Malawi to beam the movie and we have also plans to go further in this industry and also maybe to have our own series,” added Imaan.

(By Rahim Kamwana, Mana)

