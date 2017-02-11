Kudos APM For Setting Up A Credible Team To Probe Maize Procurement From Zambia

When APM was setting up the commission of inquiry, Thomases were busy quashing the idea. To them, intelligence was firing those whom the Thomases were mentioning. APM still stood his ground. Other Thomases set up their commissions to investigate the same. We are still to get the reports of these inquiries.
Today, we have the commission of inquiry set up by the President report out. A credible report without fear or favour. The report itself reveals the credibility of people behind it. Even the Thomases are abandoning their reports for this report. They are now praising the commission for a job well done. But who chose this credible team? The one who chose this team and made this who set up must be intelligent, calm in reasoning, fact based and credible to be a leader. Kudos APM. Waiting for the next steps ma report enawo akatuluka mutiuza ngakhale none can match this one. A case where long sighted is leading shortsighted Thomases.
Pomaliza, tipemphe nawo bwana kuti mayi Msosa and her team apatsidwenso mphanvu zina zofufuza zandege ndichimanga chinaola chija sichoncho? (By Bashir Siyani)
Thanks Justice Msosa and the entire COI for the work well done now our eyes are on APM
We were looking into what had happened in previous commission of inquiries even during APM. They were not effective. It’s only this group headed by Anastasia that has managed to give us a full report of their findings
The media told us billions of money were stolen but look there’s nothing like that bravo apm you could have made a wrong decision if you listened to the tlmes media