Kudos APM For Setting Up A Credible Team To Probe Maize Procurement From Zambia

Today, we have the commission of inquiry set up by the President report out. A credible report without fear or favour. The report itself reveals the credibility of people behind it. Even the Thomases are abandoning their reports for this report. They are now praising the commission for a job well done. But who chose this credible team? The one who chose this team and made this who set up must be intelligent, calm in reasoning, fact based and credible to be a leader. Kudos APM. Waiting for the next steps ma report enawo akatuluka mutiuza ngakhale none can match this one. A case where long sighted is leading shortsighted Thomases.

Pomaliza, tipemphe nawo bwana kuti mayi Msosa and her team apatsidwenso mphanvu zina zofufuza zandege ndichimanga chinaola chija sichoncho? (By Bashir Siyani)