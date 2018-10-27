Kondwani Nankhumwa Commends Zomba City Council; Pledges Support

” I have come here today to deliver a message of hope and inspiration from His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for the people of Zomba as the DPP-led government continues to make city road networks as priority because roads infrastructure are catalyst of development in any Nation,” said Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa attracting applause from the people who gathered at Sadzi community secondary school in the City of Zomba after he officially inaugurated the Namalaka Bridge commonly known as ‘two million bridge’.

“This government of President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika introduced various funding windows for development such as the Infrastructure Development Fund, and Roads Fund Administration to achieve robust socio-economic transformation of people in this country. These type of projects do empower communities through their councils to implement projects like the ones that I have inspected and opened today,” said Nankhumwa who is also Leader of the House in Parliament.

“I am delighted today that I was privileged to inspect other projects that were fully funded by the Malawi Government of Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika who is the championing these development crusades. These roads like Mental, Mpunga and Sadzi will add the beauty of this city. I have also appreciated the most talked about solar-powered street lights,” said the local government minister.

“I applaud the political leadership and management of Zomba City Council for a job well done. I also commend you for identifying projects that are addressing social needs of the people. A special mention should also go to the management for the decision that was made to install solar-powered street lights”, said the youthful minister who is also the vice president of ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) for the Southern Region.

The soft spoken minister also led city council staff members and residents in a clean-up exercise in Zomba City, which was part of the commemoration of World Habitat Day and World Cities Day that is championed by UN-Habitat.

In his remarks the Mayor, Christopher Jana of Zomba City Council commended President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika for his vision in the transformation drive that he has embarked on.

Taking her turn, Member of Parliament for Zomba Central Constituency, Patricia Kainga-Nangozo also thanked President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika for fulfilling his promises when he promises. “This is the President who walks the talk”, said the evergreen MP.

Other high-profile guests who graced the function included PS for Local Government and Rural Development Kinswell Dakamau, DPP Deputy Secretary General Charles Jika, DPP Deputy National Youth Director Chris Connex Muhuwa, DPP Shadow MP for Zomba Malosa – Grace Kwelepeta, amongst others.

