King David: Back from America

Gospel artist and evangelist of Capital City Baptist Church popularly known as King David is back with new ideas of open air music shows as one way of preaching the word of God.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Evangelist King David, real name David Kalala, said he is back to Malawi from America after being invited by the Minister of Music in the United States.

“I am now back to Malawi, my second home with another touch of music in pure rhumba style and new ideas of free public shows to win souls. God gave me the power and talent to preach through music and I need to save people,” Kalala said.

In his statements, he said plans are underway to launch his second DVD album titled ‘Joy well well ‘with songs that have messages of hope, salvation, joy, praise, comfort and encouragement.

“My mission is to win souls and to encourage people not to be afraid because Jesus is alive, and God has power to conquer each and every problem which we are facing in this world as long as we commit our lives to him,” the Democratic Republic of Congo national said.

Commenting on the coming back of King David, one of his fans who is also a member of Baptist Church Bertha Govala said it is nice to have him back

“Many people are failing to patronize gospel shows because of money problems. But this idea of free public shows will assist people to go and enjoy the word of God in music,” Govala said.

The new album has 11 songs which include Oshewo am not afraid, Siyabonga, Timange remix, Dzina la Yesu Lopambana, and Jesus No1.

King David made fame with his song ‘Timange maluzi’ started singing in 2007 and his first album was done in collaboration with Anthony Maguta. (By Esnath Kalawe, Lilongwe, July 26, Mana)

