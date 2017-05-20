Kawale Community Hands over K16 m Police Block

As one way enhancing security, communities around Kawale Township in Lilongwe, on Friday, donated an office block to Kawale Police Sub Station worth Mk16million.

The donation comes in the wake of shortage of offices at the station.

Police have since commended the public for the timely gesture.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Commissioner responsible for community policing, Willie Mwaluka, said the community’s gesture was a huge step towards assisting the day to day operations of the police.

He further described the donation as timely.

Commissioner Mwaluka, however, urged the community to desist from perpetrating violence and damaging police structures whenever misunderstandings arise between the parties.

“Burning police structures won’t do you any good as you will only end up being the biggest losers since police will be failing to serve you effectively due to mobility challenges,” said Mwaluka.

In his remarks, officer in charge for Kawale Police Sub Station, deputy commissioner Mavuto M’bobo echoed Mwaluka’s sentiments, commending the public for the gesture.

According to him, officers faced serious hurdles whenever handling cases particularly in the absence of office blocks.

“We used to record statements while under the trees. The situation was dire especially during rains as we had no choice but cram ourselves into the tiny counter,” lamented M’bobo.

Chairman for the Project Committee, Jonathan Patrick revealed that the project was solely funded by the community themselves.

“Part of the funds came from our own son based in USA who is a lecturer there. We initiated the project which has cost K16 million,” said Patrick, a businessman.

He further pledged staff houses, stressing the need to foster a mutual relationship between the community and the police.

-By -Geoffrey Chinawa

