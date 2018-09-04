Katelele Ching’oma Back With Fourth Album

After a six year break without releasing any album, King of Sena Jive, Katelele Ching’oma is set to release his fourth album at the end of this year.

“I didn’t make any profit from the previous three albums which I released due to piracy hence I was frustrated. That’s why it has taken me long to release my fourth album,” Ching’oma said in an interview.

Ching’oma who released first album ‘Chaka cha Mtendere’ in 2008 said he is recording the fourth

album at his PKC Studios in Blantyre.

“My brother Petros Ching’oma is the one producing my 10 track album,” Ching’oma said.

He further said he is yet to give titles to the tracks which he has recorded so far, saying the 10 track album will be a mixture of sena, love and gospel music.

He assured his music lovers that the forthcoming album is massive, disclosing that he has featured international artists in some tracks like Zambian Chimz Kelly who did Dorica and Mozambican Afro Killo.

Ching’oma released his second album in 2010 titled ‘Nkhondo Yamudima’ and in 2012 he released Ndilinawo Mwayi.

