KasunguMayorship: DPP Whips MCP In Kasungu, The Home Of Kamuzu

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues to gain grounds in Central Region with the latest proof being the Kasungu Mayorship, the home of MCP founder Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

During the neck-to-neck showdown DPP candidate Ireen Katola (DPP) has emerged victorious with 6 votes against Benedict Chiponda (MCP) with 4 votes.

  1. Judith Kazunguza   January 17, 2017 at 10:24 am

    So what?

  2. Trumpson Zakanika   January 17, 2017 at 10:26 am

    thats the difference between central and south

  3. Japheth Tchulani Mbewe   January 17, 2017 at 10:38 am

    zikwanje party.thus why mwadula zala anzanu Ku CZ ndikuwatema mutu zomwezi. see you 2019 afisi inu.

  4. Medson Funani Nkhoma   January 17, 2017 at 10:41 am

    idiot ,yes” am talking to you,stupid Admin,what is new to you?so till now you are stil sleeping,?if you don’t know the meaning of democracy,just ask your useless boss#pitala

  5. Zephart Kazunguza   January 17, 2017 at 10:43 am
