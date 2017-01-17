KasunguMayorship: DPP Whips MCP In Kasungu, The Home Of Kamuzu

The New Kasungu Mayor

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues to gain grounds in Central Region with the latest proof being the Kasungu Mayorship, the home of MCP founder Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

During the neck-to-neck showdown DPP candidate Ireen Katola (DPP) has emerged victorious with 6 votes against Benedict Chiponda (MCP) with 4 votes.

  1. Andyz Msiwa Chunga   January 17, 2017 at 10:43 am

    High Court in Mzuzu denies to vacate the injunction restraining Chaponda from his position. Imeneyi ndiye nkhani.

  2. Prince Cleverly Majawa   January 17, 2017 at 10:43 am

    How can you gain ground with 6 votes,this is the same stupid people who are worshipping the president for person gains over their nation

  3. Abdullah Mussa Kaleke   January 17, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Nanu tiwoneseni wanu ku mwela please.

  4. Samson K Nkhata   January 17, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Anthu ozindikira achigawo cha pakati nanga zitachitika kumwera si magazi amenewa komanso kasungu ndi kumudzi chomwe akufuna anthu ndi chitukuko nde zilibwino apatseni anthu aku kasungu chitukuko mayor takupatsani wa dpp monga tidachitilanso ku area 36 panopa tala ali phuliphuli zosangalasa koma chigawo cha pakati ndi cha mcp!!!!!

