KasunguMayorship: DPP Whips MCP In Kasungu, The Home Of Kamuzu

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues to gain grounds in Central Region with the latest proof being the Kasungu Mayorship, the home of MCP founder Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.
During the neck-to-neck showdown DPP candidate Ireen Katola (DPP) has emerged victorious with 6 votes against Benedict Chiponda (MCP) with 4 votes.
High Court in Mzuzu denies to vacate the injunction restraining Chaponda from his position. Imeneyi ndiye nkhani.
How can you gain ground with 6 votes,this is the same stupid people who are worshipping the president for person gains over their nation
Nanu tiwoneseni wanu ku mwela please.
Anthu ozindikira achigawo cha pakati nanga zitachitika kumwera si magazi amenewa komanso kasungu ndi kumudzi chomwe akufuna anthu ndi chitukuko nde zilibwino apatseni anthu aku kasungu chitukuko mayor takupatsani wa dpp monga tidachitilanso ku area 36 panopa tala ali phuliphuli zosangalasa koma chigawo cha pakati ndi cha mcp!!!!!