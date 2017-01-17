KasunguMayorship: DPP Whips MCP In Kasungu, The Home Of Kamuzu

Connect on Linked in

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) continues to gain grounds in Central Region with the latest proof being the Kasungu Mayorship, the home of MCP founder Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

During the neck-to-neck showdown DPP candidate Ireen Katola (DPP) has emerged victorious with 6 votes against Benedict Chiponda (MCP) with 4 votes.

