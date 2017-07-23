Kasungu Teen Defiles And Sodomises 11 Children

A 17-year-old boy is making children and parents live in fear after defiling eight girls and sodomising three boys at Chamama Trading Centre in Kasungu district.

The boy (name withheld) last year is said to have defiled and sodomised nine children and was sent to Chilwa Reformatory Centre in Zomba. But soon after coming back to the village two months ago, the boy is back to business!

Reports allege that since his return, he has already defiled two girls, sodomised a boy and he is on the run.

Senior Group Village Head Msola who collaborated his story with Senior Group Village Head Chamama blamed the police for handling the issue about the boy very lightly.

“We feel the police are failing us on this matter. We have been sending the boy to them only for him to be released days later until he was sent to Chilwa Reformatory Centre.

“Surprisingly, two months ago the boy came back and as if this is not enough he continued with his bad habit,” said SGVH Msola.

Commenting on the matter, Sub Inspector Teresa Msukwa of Kasungu Police Station Victim Support Unit said the boy was not released but actually bolted from the reformatory centre.

“The boy ran away from the reformatory centre in Zomba and we are doing all we can to re-arrest him,” Msukwa said.

However, chairperson of Chamama Community Policing Aubrey Msyamboza also blamed the police for not working together with the community.

“Whatever decision was made about the boy, we were not informed. And when the boy came back, there was also no report from police so we could not act,” Msyamboza said.

The chairperson said the boy is nowhere to be seen and he is posing a threat to children in the area.

Braxton Banda, executive director of a local child and youth centre organization called Development Resource for Action Mentorship (DREAM), said people always rely on police but the people of Chamama have been let down.

“Most of the times people who abuse children are usually freed days after being arrested. These children are affected psychologically when abused and can’t grow properly,” Banda said.

Despite being one of the busiest and biggest trading centre, there is no police unit at Chamama, a situation that chairperson of the trading centre Ajibu Mpalume lamented.

“We are doing business together with the parents of the boy and as a committee when these things happen, people think there is something we are doing (to address the situation). If there was a police unit, law enforcers could have been handling cases like these,” Mpalume said.

As one way of showing their anger, learners from Liwala and Chamama primary schools petitioned the police to force them act on the boy.

Meanwhile, as the wrath of the people in the area is growing SGVH Msola has threatened to send away the parents of the boy from the area.

Like this: Like Loading...