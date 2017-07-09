Kasaila Says Opposition Sniff 2019 Election Defeat, Hiding Behind National ID Process

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila has advised religious leaders in the country to take a leading role enlightening their congregation on the importance of having national identity cards so that everyone should get register.

Kasaila made the observation over the weekend when he met pastors’ fraternal grouping of his Nsanje Central constituency in Nsanje district.

Kasaila said politicians, Members of Parliament have equally role as that of the religious leaders in the national identity cards registration process to enhance participation and ensure that every Malawian is involved.

“As politicians and Members of parliament, we have a role to play to ensure that every Malawian has full information as regards the national identity cards registration and sensitizing residents on the importance of possessing a national identity cards. It is not only the role of the government to provide such information, everyone has the duty in this regard.

“As a member of parliament for this constituency, I thought it wise to share the information with the pastors’ fraternal so that they understand the whole process and ensuring that they convey the same messages to their followers. These pastors’ command a large group of followers and if they are used to carry the messages, then we will have a successful process,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Kasaila further swiped at opposition leaders who wanted the process to be suspending just because of few challenges that does not outweigh the importance having the national identity cards.

He said the opposition could not have rushed to a conclusion that the process should be stopped because of the few challenges.

Kasaila said: “If you remember very well, the issue of National Identity cards was a very controversial issue in the parliament. Whatever challenges we may face in the course of implementation, the solution is not to stop it but rather to deal with the challenges and move on.

“For that reason, I thought of supporting those that are charged with the responsibility of civic educating people by also taking part. Before the process starts here in Nsanje, I want to engage the religious leaders and other so that they also engage the people on the importance of the process.”

He continued to trash the allegations by opposition parties that Democratic Progressive Party want to use the process to rig 2019 tripartite elections as he said it is unfortunate that others are politicizing the process.

Kasaila reminded the political parties that the process is being done for good of the nation as all the countries worldwide excluding Malawi have national identity cards hence no need to politicize the procedure.

“It is very unfortunate for a party that wishes to be in government one day to politicize issue of development of this nature. As far as we are concerned, this has nothing to do with rigging and we don’t believe that any party can rig any election without supporters on the ground.

Kasaila who is also DPP spokesperson said the parties are just creating a platform that if they lose 2019 elections, they would say DPP started rigging during the National Identity cards registration.

One of the pastors who attended the gathering Pastor Ephraim Kanjunjunju commended their member of parliament so for acknowledging their role in national development.

Pastor Kanjunjunju said almost every Malawian do gather somewhere for worshiping God, therefore, using the pastors in this process will yield the necessary results.

“Therefore, let me ask other leaders to emulate what our MP has done to us by providing information to us so that we play a role as pastors,” concluded Pastor Kanjunjunju. (Martin Chiwanda -Mana)

