Karibu Academy afforests Mount Mulanje

As the tree-planting season is still underway, learners from Kalibu Academy on Saturday took a lead in planting pine tree on the edge of Mount Mulanje.

In the company of their teaching staff, the 64 learners planted Pine trees in Likhubula area and also donated about 300 assorted seedlings to the Department of Forestry.

Head of the Agriculture Department at Kalibu Academy, Kupatsa Kaphaizi, said as an institution, they are worried with the state of deforestation Malawi hence the move to replant the lost trees in various communities.

“We have also incorporated suitable forest management skills in the syllabus so that the students know how they can take care of the trees they have planted. So wherever we have planted trees in Blantyre, the students go to water and weed the field, but since we already have water here in Mulanje, they know how best they can plant the trees to ensure good survival rate of the trees” she said.

Kaphaizi also said that the students do not only plant trees but they also take care of them. She also added that by teaching the students to plant trees on different parts of the country, the school is making the students to be responsible citizens by conserving natural resources.

In his remarks, Kondwani Chamwala, Programme Officer responsible for Environmental Education and Communication at Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust (MMCT) hailed Kalibu Academy for the initiative saying that this has encouraged schools and communities around the area to take care of the mountain.

Chamwala further said on their part, MMCT and the forestry department would ensure the survival of trees.

“We always do firebreaks to prevent destructive fire and also employ stand –by team ready to put down any fires. We also increase awareness among the nearest communities so that they should know the benefits of taking care of these tress and that they should not destroy them”, he said.

The state President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika launched the 2018/19 tree planting season under the theme ‘Restore forests – protect the environment’ and over 60 million trees are expected to be planted across the country.

