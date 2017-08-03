Kamuzu Family Shutters Mia’s Dream: Imposes Ken Kandodo As Chakwera’s Running mate

After watching MCP politics from sidelines for over two decades, members of Hastings Kamuzu Banda have shaken-off their slumber and made a step that will reclaim the oldest political party in the country into their fold.
Kamuzu Banda led Malawi Congress Party for about 30years, and his family in Kasungu own crucial estates which makes the MCP tick, such as Times Media Group.
And a source from the family confided in Malawi Voice on Thursday that the coming of Ken Kandodo, who is the most politically active descendant of Kamuzu Banda, into MCP was a fruition of a grand scheme that will tighten the family’s grip on the party.
The source said it was the family that pushed Ken Kandodo into active politics, made him Bingu wa Mutharika’political apprentice, push him to work with Joyce Banda and call him to join MCP.
“All this was to prepare Kandodo for a greater role in a scheme that will see the family reclaim ownership of the party. Now after our ward worked as parliamentarian and cabinet minister, we feel he is now ready for a bigger post of the vice presidency in 2019 and president in 2024,” said the source, while claiming that financial resources to fund the scheme were in abundance.
An impeccable source in MCP also corroborated the family members’ claims saying the decision has already made known to Chakwera.
The Kamuzu Family’s move has automatically destroyed the political ambition of Alhaj Sidik Mia who made it openly that he was joining MCP for nothing but vice presidency.
Mia is said to have bribed Lazarus Chakwera with MK200million for the same position, soon after the Afro-barometer tipped to win the elections had they were conducted in between December 2016 and January 2017.
a Malawi Voice mukugwira ntchito yotamandika…
Kkkkkkkk…… DPP voice…. kkkkkkkk….. why are you failing to sleep with Mia,,, kkkkkkkkk….. Chakwera has slapped you in the stomach. Just wait and see 2019,,,, The senior cadet has deceived you that Mia bribed Chakwera…. Nooooo!! Just go and return the cash you have stolen from Councils.
In Malawi it is only MCP that is a democratic political party of all the major political parties. DPP is part of Mutharika businesses empire. Actually it is a subsidiary of BINETH TRUST. UDF is a a revitalization of Jakumusi bus service owned by the Muluzi family. Aford is Chakufwa Chihana’s family asset left to his son in a will.
Team Ken kandodo
MCP is not a family nor a regional party like other parties where President & Running mate come from the same region as we can recall during Bingu & JB time