Kamuzu Family Shutters Mia’s Dream: Imposes Ken Kandodo As Chakwera’s Running mate

After watching MCP politics from sidelines for over two decades, members of Hastings Kamuzu Banda have shaken-off their slumber and made a step that will reclaim the oldest political party in the country into their fold.
Kamuzu Banda led Malawi Congress Party for about 30years, and his family in Kasungu own crucial estates which makes the MCP tick, such as Times Media Group.
And a source from the family confided in Malawi Voice on Thursday that the coming of Ken Kandodo, who is the most politically active descendant of Kamuzu Banda, into MCP was a fruition of a grand scheme that will tighten the family’s grip on the party.
The source said it was the family that pushed Ken Kandodo into active politics, made him Bingu wa Mutharika’political apprentice, push him to work with Joyce Banda and call him to join MCP.
“All this was to prepare Kandodo for a greater role in a scheme that will see the family reclaim ownership of the party. Now after our ward worked as parliamentarian and cabinet minister, we feel he is now ready for a bigger post of the vice presidency in 2019 and president in 2024,” said the source, while claiming that financial resources to fund the scheme were in abundance.
An impeccable source in MCP also corroborated the family members’ claims saying the decision has already made known to Chakwera.
The Kamuzu Family’s move has automatically destroyed the political ambition of Alhaj Sidik Mia who made it openly that he was joining MCP for nothing but vice presidency.
Mia is said to have bribed Lazarus Chakwera with MK200million for the same position, soon after the Afro-barometer tipped to win the elections had they were conducted in between December 2016 and January 2017.
so what?
Ine funso ndimakhala nalotuu,kuti kodi mcp siyakuntundu ngati udf,aford ndi THE GIANTS DPP,?,,and tembo sold mcp to chakwera,,,,and now sold to mia by chakwera,,where was the family of ngwazi??was hê was a foreigner with even no a child or any relative to ran this party?
M.C.P anayambitsa ndi Orton Chirwa.. don’t forget that, kamuzu anangolowamo
True,but was one man standing at the end of all,and him self choose Gwanda chakuamba as his raningmate,,,,and him (ngwazi)was mcp.
Musaiwale Amwene MCP Ndiyafuko Onsati Zaku Banja Ayi Panja Timt KWACHA! IFE TONSE BOMA ndi chifukwa anasakha munthu wina wa apo bola ali mmalawi
A Morson muli ndi dzina lachizungu koma simutha kulemba chingerezi chomveka, nanga pamenepanso mbwerera zanuzi munthu angatoleko chanzeru? Ndale sizikukukhalani siyani mungayaluke pano ndipagulu powerengapo aliyense..
palibe chachilendo
Kwa iweyo koma peter wako uja sakugona tulo ndikulowa mu mcp kwa Ken Kandodo
empty post.
Kamuzu you mean that Ghanaian?
Hahaha. You are not serious. One of my thesis I covered much on kamuzu Banda, nothing about Ghana only that Malawians we are afraid of our own history. Read widely