Kamlepo’s Son Penjani Kalua Speaks On NBS Bank Brands Ambassadorial Crown…”Our mission is to create 1 million jobs for Malawian youth”

The journey just gets better for the Ghetto King Kong, Fredokiss as on Friday, the ghetto youth ambassador was named the NBS bank brands ambassador.

Fredokiss, who recently interacted and motivated the younger generation of Malawi with his two free shows held in Blantyre and Lilongwe on Friday, took to social media to reveal the new development.

He wrote on his facebook account:

“Our mission is to create 1 million jobs and business opportunities for the Malawian youth. Our road towards our dream has not always been smooth but with God, we believe we shall achieve.

“Today [Friday] NBS Bank has partnered with us and made “Fredokiss” their brand ambassador,” he posted.

Over the years, Fredokiss who is currently one of the big names in Malawi’s rap/hip hop industry has transformed himself into a ghetto youth ambassador through his music which tackles various issues affecting the youth in their daily lives.

Being a champion for the youth in Malawi, Fredokiss has seemingly already dedicated the honour to the youth across the country.

“We pray that this step forward shall, in the long run, benefit the Malawian youth and uplift the music industry in the process.

“Let us join hands and unite as youth to make Malawi a better place for everyone. Thanks to the people that support the movement and most of all, Jah Jah patsogolo (God first),” he added.

The development has drawn great commendation from several youth who follow and draw inspiration from him.

“Malawi needs wise youth like you big boss and with the will of God; everything will be possible,” wrote one user by the name Muhammad Malinda.

“If we could have a chance to choose who can be our leader among the youth, we could not have another choice but to be ruled by you MR GKK,” added Sida Kendrick Nyirenda.

Some even took the development as an opportunity to sound some advice into their ghetto king kong:

Like this: Like Loading...