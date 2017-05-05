Kamlepo’s Benz Of Blood: Stolen In Shoot-out Heist That Killed One Person In Jo’burg

Gruesome details have emerged that one of Kamlepo Kalua’s cars, a Mercedes-Benz, was stolen in a shoot-out heist in which one person was killed in Johannesburg.

Last week Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) raided Kamlepo’s houses in Blantyre and seized his three cars for evading import duty.

One of those cars was a 2014 make white Mercedes-Benz registration number RU5437.

Malawi Voice has established that the Benz belonged to OUTSURANCE, an issurance company in South Africa, and the former owner’s address is 241 Embankment Road, Zwartkop, Centurion in South Africa.

The car is wanted by INTERPOL as it was stolen in a shoot-out heist in which one person was shot dead.

Apart from the Benz, MRA also seized a jeep which was also stolen in Johannesburg.

Kamlepo also brought in a Land Cruiser but the crooked legislator registered it as a Nissan Vanette.

MRA has since returned the vehicles to Kalua in compliance with High Court Judge Rowland Mbvundula’s order on Sunday.

Kamlepo who claims political persecution is facing charges of evading customs duty contrary to Customs and Exercise Act.

He also faces a charge of corruption since the records of his vehicles do not exist in the Road Traffic systems eventhough the cars bear Malawian registration numbers.

Shoot-out heists are rampant in South Africa and car robberies rank among the highest crimes. Reports indicate that last year alone more than 50 000 vehicles were stolen in South Africa. Many of these vehicles find their way into countries in the region.

Kamlepo spent much of his time in South Africa before Malawi adopted multi-party democracy in 1993. He returned and joined the political fold with his one-man party.

He was a perennial failure in general elections until 2013 when he disbanded his briefcase party and joined the Cashgate party of Joyce Banda on whose ticket he won a Parliamentary seat in the 2014 elections.

