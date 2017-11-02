Kamlepo Implicated In Rumphi-Cashgate, Swindles K9.5million For CDF

Connect on Linked in

Parliamentarian for Rumphi East Kamlepo Kalua is being accused of mismanaging K9.5 Million of Constituency Development Fund, a released Rumphi Network of Civil Society Organizations’ report has revealed.

The funds were meant to be used by Area Development Committees in implementing some developmental projects in the constituency.

The CSO released the report on Wednesday in Rumphi in presence of European Union Ambassador Marchel Gerrmann.

