Kamlepo Cornered By His Own Cargate: A Legislator Hot Car Peddler Hunted By Own Witchcraft

Kamlepo Kalua’s thievery has come back to haunt him. The Malawi Revenue Authority has impounded his two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and Land Cruiser, because Kamlepo evaded duty in bringing them into the country. Interpol have also snatched from him a jeep as it was stolen in South Africa.
In other ways, they are HOT cars and Kamlepo knew they were, opting to violate laws he himself helped create as Member of Parliament. To deflect attention from his theft, he is going about ranting of Facebook claiming that this is political witch hunting. It is not politics. It is because he is a ‘witch’. That’s why he is being hunted.
Witchcraft is not allowed in the laws of Malawi and the law takes course when necessary. This he knows. And so the law has taken its course, as the picture shows one of the vehicles he stole being offloaded at Blantyre Police offices.
Just because he has a loud voice against the govt does not make him a saint,if he has dirty linen or skeletons in his closet then he too should be taken to tusk.my ultimate wish is to see a corrupt free society and not politicians pointing fingers at each other,bluffing us innocent citizens ,all the while amassing illgotten worth for themselves .if there is such a thing as “a corrupt free society” please lets have it
Interpol Yakut nawe iwe Aaah mesa were local police who went away with the jeep… why the government not doing development that wu take Malawi to the next level not just fighting people who makes us aware of what is happening inside the box
That’s good development if indeed Kamlepo ali olakwadi. koma enawaso achina Chapondawa tawabweretsani poyerapa tidziwe zenizeni, failing which, it will be a selective justice
Chaponda mlandu wake ulowa liti mkhoti?