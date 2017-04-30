Kamlepo Cornered By His Own Cargate: A Legislator Hot Car Peddler Hunted By Own Witchcraft

Kamlepo Kalua’s thievery has come back to haunt him. The Malawi Revenue Authority has impounded his two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and Land Cruiser, because Kamlepo evaded duty in bringing them into the country. Interpol have also snatched from him a jeep as it was stolen in South Africa.

In other ways, they are HOT cars and Kamlepo knew they were, opting to violate laws he himself helped create as Member of Parliament. To deflect attention from his theft, he is going about ranting of Facebook claiming that this is political witch hunting. It is not politics. It is because he is a ‘witch’. That’s why he is being hunted.

Witchcraft is not allowed in the laws of Malawi and the law takes course when necessary. This he knows. And so the law has taken its course, as the picture shows one of the vehicles he stole being offloaded at Blantyre Police offices.

Kamlepo’s Cornered Vehicles

71 Responses to "Kamlepo Cornered By His Own Cargate: A Legislator Hot Car Peddler Hunted By Own Witchcraft"

  1. Brown Wanyazikhipi Mkandawire   April 30, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    What about Chaponda

  2. Godwins Maere   April 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    who ever is has written this article is a big thief,,,,,,we know u are being used by dpp,,,,useless article u think u can deceive us,,,chokani apa kamulepo ndikatundu simungamukwanitse

    • Chris Mainje   April 30, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      heee heee heee…chitedze chimuyabwe basi

    • Williams Jali   April 30, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      Wangwanayo basi misokho tikukhoma ife aphawi opandakalikose akamulepo osalipila iyeyo ndindani nafe tinavota ndipo sitinavotela chipani choloza tinavotela boma la DPP sizandale koma chilungamo sindingamuvelr chisoni

    • Banda E Malambo   April 30, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      Inuso musatibowepo apa. Mwaiwala kale Chaponda.

  3. Alick Kamwagha   April 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Ambwezerabe ng’ooooo mwagenda katauluka.,,,akhothi alipobe

  4. Hellings Mvula   April 30, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Boring to read

  5. Zen Abdullah Omar   April 30, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    The one sided news page can you please tell us when Chaponda will get arrested

