Kamlepo Cornered By His Own Cargate: A Legislator Hot Car Peddler Hunted By Own Witchcraft

By on 71 Comments

Kamlepo Kalua’s thievery has come back to haunt him. The Malawi Revenue Authority has impounded his two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and Land Cruiser, because Kamlepo evaded duty in bringing them into the country. Interpol have also snatched from him a jeep as it was stolen in South Africa.

In other ways, they are HOT cars and Kamlepo knew they were, opting to violate laws he himself helped create as Member of Parliament. To deflect attention from his theft, he is going about ranting of Facebook claiming that this is political witch hunting. It is not politics. It is because he is a ‘witch’. That’s why he is being hunted.

Witchcraft is not allowed in the laws of Malawi and the law takes course when necessary. This he knows. And so the law has taken its course, as the picture shows one of the vehicles he stole being offloaded at Blantyre Police offices.

Kamlepo’s Cornered Vehicles

Kamlepo Cornered By His Own Cargate: A Legislator Hot Car Peddler Hunted By Own Witchcraft added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

71 Responses to "Kamlepo Cornered By His Own Cargate: A Legislator Hot Car Peddler Hunted By Own Witchcraft"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Evans Gomani   April 30, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    u as media practitioners are not supozd to inject your own views in wgat u are reporting.

    Reply
    • Penny Paliani   April 30, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Eish tell them

      Reply
    • Chris Mainje   April 30, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      mwadziwa liti zimenezi? hee hee hee..ukapalamula chitedze,chimayabwa…

      Reply
    • Masau E Lingison   April 30, 2017 at 3:46 pm

      Tell them our own young and brave upcoming journalist….

      Reply
  2. Omega Bema   April 30, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    This is un professional journalism Malawi voice

    Reply
    • Juma MW   April 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      Adyapo zawo… lol

      Reply
    • Chris Mainje   April 30, 2017 at 3:25 pm

      mwadziwa liti? professional nde iti? hee hee hee…chitedzetu chimayabwa..saamadziwa? kkkkkk

      Reply
  3. Felix Banda   April 30, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Always outspoken but can’t practice what he says!

    Reply
  4. Yusufu Matola   April 30, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    What is a Jeep,a Mercedez Benz or a Toyota Land Cruiser as compared to millions of kwachas,U$ Dollars,Pulas and Rands that the Anti Corruption Bureau snatched from one of the big fish who is currently enjoying maximum freedom? This is obviously witch hunting,character assassination,etc

    Reply
    • Chris Mainje   April 30, 2017 at 3:21 pm

      hee hee hee…wapalamula chitedze…chimuning’ ine basi..kkkkk

      Reply
    • Adam K Kudzala   April 30, 2017 at 4:07 pm

      Stealing is stealing despite what you steal

      Reply
    • Yusufu Matola   April 30, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      Kkkk,nkhani ili apa n’njopalamula chitedze yo basi,guys,and nothing else.

      Reply
    • John Semani   April 30, 2017 at 5:58 pm

      Kuba ndi kuba basi bolanso chapondayo ana ake mkadzi wake ali ku USA komaso mwiniwakeyo ndalama anayamba kudzigwira ali pakhoma pa atatewake sizavhilendo kwa munthu omudziwa chaponda ndi anthu olemela koma uyu ndi nsanje inakula mwakamulepo kaluwa

      Reply
    • Robert Jnr Sladgie   April 30, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      Mmmh u real don’t know Kamlepo !!! Kamlepo is a real freedom fighter since Kamuzu era… munthu wanzeru can’t say kut chaponda is a good man with what he has done to Malawi

      Reply
    • Yusufu Matola   April 30, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      Were you there when the Kamulepos were fighting for this democracy? Zoti nso kudzakhala auje ndi auje akutchuka lero wa,palibe ankadziwa. Kutsutsana ndi Kamuzu nthawi imeneyo,olo ukabisale dziko lina amakakusintha u Mr ndikukakupatsa u malemu,ku dziko la kunja konko. So the Kamlepos were brave enough to call a spade a spade,nthawi yoopsa ngati imeneyo. Samayenera kukhala ndi timagalimoto titatu tokha basi

      Reply
    • Thom Simbota   April 30, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      Why so vocal kamlepo, pamene ndiwe munthu wogula zakuba komanso wozemba msonkho, timayesa kuti iwe ndi mngelotu!

      Reply
    • Quesi Aubrey Chigwenembe   April 30, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      KOMA MWALEMBA ZOONA EYA

      Reply
  5. Mavuto Boloveka Nyirenda   April 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Oba chimangayo sanamangidwe?

    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply