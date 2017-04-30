Kamlepo Cornered By His Own Cargate: A Legislator Hot Car Peddler Hunted By Own Witchcraft

Kamlepo Kalua’s thievery has come back to haunt him. The Malawi Revenue Authority has impounded his two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and Land Cruiser, because Kamlepo evaded duty in bringing them into the country. Interpol have also snatched from him a jeep as it was stolen in South Africa.
In other ways, they are HOT cars and Kamlepo knew they were, opting to violate laws he himself helped create as Member of Parliament. To deflect attention from his theft, he is going about ranting of Facebook claiming that this is political witch hunting. It is not politics. It is because he is a ‘witch’. That’s why he is being hunted.
Witchcraft is not allowed in the laws of Malawi and the law takes course when necessary. This he knows. And so the law has taken its course, as the picture shows one of the vehicles he stole being offloaded at Blantyre Police offices.
u as media practitioners are not supozd to inject your own views in wgat u are reporting.
Eish tell them
mwadziwa liti zimenezi? hee hee hee..ukapalamula chitedze,chimayabwa…
Tell them our own young and brave upcoming journalist….
This is un professional journalism Malawi voice
Adyapo zawo… lol
mwadziwa liti? professional nde iti? hee hee hee…chitedzetu chimayabwa..saamadziwa? kkkkkk
Always outspoken but can’t practice what he says!
What is a Jeep,a Mercedez Benz or a Toyota Land Cruiser as compared to millions of kwachas,U$ Dollars,Pulas and Rands that the Anti Corruption Bureau snatched from one of the big fish who is currently enjoying maximum freedom? This is obviously witch hunting,character assassination,etc
hee hee hee…wapalamula chitedze…chimuning’ ine basi..kkkkk
Stealing is stealing despite what you steal
Kkkk,nkhani ili apa n’njopalamula chitedze yo basi,guys,and nothing else.
Kuba ndi kuba basi bolanso chapondayo ana ake mkadzi wake ali ku USA komaso mwiniwakeyo ndalama anayamba kudzigwira ali pakhoma pa atatewake sizavhilendo kwa munthu omudziwa chaponda ndi anthu olemela koma uyu ndi nsanje inakula mwakamulepo kaluwa
Mmmh u real don’t know Kamlepo !!! Kamlepo is a real freedom fighter since Kamuzu era… munthu wanzeru can’t say kut chaponda is a good man with what he has done to Malawi
Were you there when the Kamulepos were fighting for this democracy? Zoti nso kudzakhala auje ndi auje akutchuka lero wa,palibe ankadziwa. Kutsutsana ndi Kamuzu nthawi imeneyo,olo ukabisale dziko lina amakakusintha u Mr ndikukakupatsa u malemu,ku dziko la kunja konko. So the Kamlepos were brave enough to call a spade a spade,nthawi yoopsa ngati imeneyo. Samayenera kukhala ndi timagalimoto titatu tokha basi
Why so vocal kamlepo, pamene ndiwe munthu wogula zakuba komanso wozemba msonkho, timayesa kuti iwe ndi mngelotu!
KOMA MWALEMBA ZOONA EYA
Oba chimangayo sanamangidwe?