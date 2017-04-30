Kamlepo Cornered By His Own Cargate: A Legislator Hot Car Peddler Hunted By Own Witchcraft

Kamlepo Kalua’s thievery has come back to haunt him. The Malawi Revenue Authority has impounded his two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz and Land Cruiser, because Kamlepo evaded duty in bringing them into the country. Interpol have also snatched from him a jeep as it was stolen in South Africa.

In other ways, they are HOT cars and Kamlepo knew they were, opting to violate laws he himself helped create as Member of Parliament. To deflect attention from his theft, he is going about ranting of Facebook claiming that this is political witch hunting. It is not politics. It is because he is a ‘witch’. That’s why he is being hunted.

Witchcraft is not allowed in the laws of Malawi and the law takes course when necessary. This he knows. And so the law has taken its course, as the picture shows one of the vehicles he stole being offloaded at Blantyre Police offices.

